A team from a Plymouth grammar school was the first to cross the line, completing the 60th staging of the Ten Tors.

Thousands of teenagers took part in challenge over the weekend (May 8) for the first time since 2019.

More than 2,000 teenagers took on the challenge but it was a team from Devonport High School for Boys that made it to the end in the quickest time.

Teams completed 35, 45 or 55-mile (56, 72 or 88km) routes on Dartmoor, using their navigational skills and carrying all their kit with them.

The Devonport High School for Boys team crossed the line first in the main event, with Torquay Boys’ Grammar School the first to cross the line in the 45-mile event.

The majority of the teams who enter Ten Tors are from schools and youth groups from across the South West.

These include scout groups, sports and ramblers’ teams and Armed Forces cadet units, all of whom have trained hard over the last few months.

The Army, which runs the event along with support from the Royal Navy and Royal Air force, said it had gone "brilliantly".

Around 300 young people also took part in the Jubilee Challenge, for young people with special physical or educational needs.