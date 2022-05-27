Upfest: All you need to know as the Bristol street festival returns

A world-famous street art festival is returning to Bristol this weekend for it's 15th year after being cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 20,000 people are expected to descend on Bedminster to see some of the latest murals and artworks created for Upfest.

Hundreds of artists will also be creating displays in Ashton Gate stadium and at Greville Smyth Park.

After three weeks of painting, the brand new Upfest murals were completed on 25 May, which is three days before the actual festival kicks off at 11am on Saturday 28 May.

Following three weeks of street painting, the festival weekend will see hundreds of artists painting live.

The festival was first set up in 2008 and has since grown to become one of the largest events of its kind in Europe.

It started with just a handful of people at the tobacco factory 15 years ago, but has grown into an event where artists travel from the other side of the world to exhibit.

Due to the pandemic there were several years where this festival couldn't take place - organiser and founder Steve Hayles told ITV News its a relief to be back.

He said: "With the festival coming back after three years, it’s been an absolute pleasure to host these incredible artists as they created brand new murals for Upfest.

"Watching the brilliant work come to life before your eyes is just amazing as always and we’re proud to be hosting artists from all over the world as well as right here in Bristol.”

What to see at Upfest in Bristol?

Showing his support for Ukraine, street artist Karl Read unveiled a portrait of PresidentZelensky depicted as Superman for his latest piece.

Squirl kicked off the brand new murals with one of his signature ‘Tree Friends’ pieces whichwas painted on the side of North Street restaurant, The Pony Bistro.

The artist Goin has created another statement piece in Bedminster called ‘The Love Fighter’ in a Che Guevara-esque style.

On the side of North Street News, you will find a brand new piece from Aches who painted a large-scale portrait in his classic rainbow-glitch style.

FLX has created a colourful abstract mural opposite called ‘Present Tense’ with emulsion and spray paint.

Spanish artist Sabek brought a large serpent to Bedminster with bold and vivid colours,creating a real stand out piece on Ashton Road.

Artists have travelled from across the world to exhibit at Upfest this year.

HazardOne, who has been noted as one of the Guardian’s Top 5 female graffiti artists, has painted a new mural on the Old Bookshop. It features female figures - something Hazard is renowned for.

Sophie Mess was tasked with painting a huge section of the Tobacco Factory which has previously been home to portraits of John Lennon, Lisa Simpson, Greta Thunburg and a 3D illusion piece of Greek Goddess, NYX.

Taking this huge wall in a new direction, Sophie’s piece is a floral fantasy with the word ‘Wonder’ written across it.

The festival will be open all weekend with live painting and music across all the Bristol sites.