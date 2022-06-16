A popular south Bristol pool has been saved from closure thanks to a successful community campaign.

The Friends of Jubilee Pool group has been campaigning to save it for five years - and they are now officially set to take over on 30 September.

It comes after Bristol City Council agreed to a community asset transfer which will see responsibility for the pool go to the community group.

The Friends of Jubilee Pool said: "This is an amazing achievement that has taken a huge amount of work from a dedicated team of volunteers."

The Knowle pool has been the heart of the community since it opened in 1937 - but it has been threatened with closure three times in eight years.

The Jubilee Pool opened in 1937 Credit: Jubilee Pool

The most recent threat came after the coronavirus lockdown, which saw the pool closed.

Bristol City Council said the Victorian-era pool was facing mounting maintenance costs of at least £260,000 - something it said it could not afford.

But plans to close it were met with widespread criticism and a petition to save it was signed by more than 4,000 people.

Friends of Jubilee Pool said: "We have a lot of work to do between now and September to make this a reality and finalise all of the new arrangements but the future of Jubilee Pool has never looked more exciting."