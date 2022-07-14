A fire which has been raging on Salisbury Plain has been put out after helicopters were drafted in to tackle it.

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon (11 July) and was still burning in Urchfont into today (14 July), despite efforts from military personnel and firefighters to put it out.

A helicopter has now been drafted in to drop water on to the area to dampen the hotspots and prevent further flare ups.

Watch as smoke fills the skies around Salisbury Plain

Play Brightcove video

The Ministry of Defence has says the fire is now out but there is still a risk of re-ignition.

An army spokesperson said: “All fires on Salisbury Plain Training Area have been extinguished and there is no smoke leaving the area.

"A helicopter was deployed to review the area and dampen down any spots at risk of reigniting.

"Due to the heat there is a risk of small-scale re-ignition and we are monitoring this closely."

Live firing has now been suspended within the training area.

The fire broke out during military training at the start of the week Credit: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

It comes as the Met Office is warning that the heat is increasing the risk of wild fires and that if one should start, it could become severe.

People are being urged not to use barbecues or camping stoves and to take extra care when putting out cigarettes.