Teenage boy pulled off bike and assaulted in Bristol - police appeal for witnesses

Police want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the assault. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A teenage boy was pulled off his bike and assaulted in north Bristol, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The 14-year-old was attacked in Chakeshill Drive in Brentry at about 3pm on Wednesday 6 July.

Avon and Somerset Police officers say the teen suffered minor injuries which didn't require hospital treatment.

However the force is appealing for any witnesses to the assault or anyone who may have information to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "The man in the image is described as white, with grey hair, in his late forties/early fifties, of large build, and he was wearing blue shorts, a black t-shirt and trainers.

"If you recognise the man in this image, or saw this incident, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222161698."