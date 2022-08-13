Firefighters have been called to a large blaze in Cornwall.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue are tackling the wildfire in Kerrier Way, Camborne, on Saturday afternoon (13 August).

Firefighters say they are in attendance at multiple wildfires across the Duchy and are experiencing extremely high demand due to the hot and dry conditions.

The fire service tweeted: "We are aware of a large fire in Kerrier Way, Camborne. This is currently a make pumps 8 incident."

People are being urged to avoid using barbecues and campfires and to not throw cigarettes from vehicle windows to reduce the risk of fires.

According to a fire service spokesperson, it has already been an extremely busy day for fire crews: "During the morning period Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service have attended several incidents across the County, resources from St. Just, Helston, Tolvaddon, Truro, St. Dennis, Newquay, Padstow, St. Austell, Mevagissey, Looe, Delabole, Launceston and Bude have all been mobilised."

Saturday's fire follows another large blaze that broke out on Friday near Redruth just off the A30. The fire burned for about three hours and required 10 pumps and multiple crews.

More to follow.