A large fire has broken out in Cornwall, leading to the closure of the A30 near Redruth.

The blaze started on an embankment by the Avers roundabout near Tolgus Mount, resulting in the A30 being shut eastbound.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said they were at the scene of the fire at 2.51pm on Friday (12 August).

A spokesperson said: "One fire appliance from Tolvaddon were mobilised to initial reports of a fire on the verge adjacent to the eastbound carriageway of the A30 near to Avers interchange. On their arrival, they requested assistance, as the fire had spread into fields.

"There are 10 pumps and a water carrier in attendance dealing with the fire, that is spreading towards houses and livestock.

"Fire crews from Tolvaddon x 2, Truro, Falmouth x 2, Perranporth, Bodmin, Newquay, Penzance and Mevagissey, a water carrier from Helston and the incident command unit from St Just are in attendance."

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed they are also at the scene assisting the fire service.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.