Footage showing tents flying into the sky at Boardmasters music festival.

A "whirlwind" has been filmed dragging entire tents up into the sky at a Newquay music festival.More than 50,000 people are expected to be at Cornish music festival Boardmasters this weekend.

The video shows tents swirling in the air, while festival goers look on from the campsite.

More tents are then pulled into the swirling vortex, with half a dozen twisting in the sky above the venue.

A festival goer’s parent described the incident as "being like a tornado".They said: “My son captured the tornado at Boardmasters. There were actually two but the second was much stronger.”

The music festival opened the gates to its main arena at 4pm on Wednesday (10 August).

Campers started erecting their tents before the full line-up of music kicked into gear on Friday with big names such as Kings of Leon, Disclosure, George Ezra and Bastille across a range of stages including the 'festival within a festival', The Dockyard.

With Met Office warnings for scorching temperatures and 27C forecasted on Sunday, festival goers are being urged to drink lots of water, wear sun cream and not drink too much alcohol.