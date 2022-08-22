Pollution warnings are still in place at beaches across the South West after sewage was discharged into the sea during stormy weather.

During heavy rainfall, sewage processing plants are often not big enough to contain excess water, meaning it can be discharged directly into the sea and rivers to avoid it overflowing into streets and homes.

Despite several days since the stormy weather last week, water quality alerts are still in place at several beaches today (22 August), according to the Environment Agency and campaign group Surfers Against Sewage.

Alerts are in place at the following beaches across the South West:

Ladram Bay

Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality. There are no sewer overflows at Ladram Bay but a treated sewage works outfall discharges south west of the beach.

Budleigh Salterton

A pollution risk warning is in place with bathing not advised. There are three sewer overflows in the area, one discharges directly onto the beach, another 400m east and another that discharges 1.3km away into the sea.

Budleigh Salterton is one of the beaches swimmers are being told to avoid Credit: Emma Smith

Millendreath

Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours. A sewer overflow from the Plaidy pumping station discharges off the rocks to the West of the beach and another from the urban area can discharge through the stream.

Gyllyngvase Beach

Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours. Although no sewer overflows discharge directly onto Gyllyngvase bathing water may be affected by a nearby overflow some 400m to the southwest of the beach.

Long Rock

A pollution alert is in place as storm sewage has been discharged within the past 48 hours. There is a sewer overflow that discharges into the Ponsdale Brook, three that discharge into Trevaylor Stream and four more sewer overflows that discharge into the sea east and west of the beach.

Weston-super-Mare Main

Bathing is not advised according to the Environment Agency with a pollution risk warning in place for the beach. The latest samples taken found E.coli in the water, which can lead to swimmers becoming seriously ill.