A 33-year-old man who attacked a police officer after crashing a BMW into several parked cars has been jailed for seven years.

James Wilson, of Albert Road in Hanham, tried to gouge the officer's eye in an attempt to escape when he was placed in the back of a police car to be breathalysed. He also spat at another officer.

On 22 December last year, police were called at around 5pm after a black BMW crashed into parked cars on Lulworth Crescent, in Emersons Green. Wilson was seen exiting the driver’s side door.

PC Luke Watson found Wilson at the scene who claimed that he had ‘found his car like that’.

He launched his attack after he was placed in the back of the police car, but other officers arrived in time to pull Wilson off their colleague.

PC Watson had to be signed off work for more than two weeks with severe swelling and and bruising around his right eye.

Wilson was found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm at Bristol Crown Court.

He was also convicted of assaulting an emergency worker, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a specimen of breath and driving without insurance.

Investigating officer PC Alex Higham, said: “The sentence reflects the severity of the crime and how seriously the courts take these matters.

"Violence against anyone will not be tolerated, especially emergency workers who are there to protect and serve the public.

“PC Watson was very lucky not to lose his eye or sustain any permanent damage, which could have been the case if not for the intervention of his two colleagues.”