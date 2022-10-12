Skaters who use Plymouth’s only ice rink have told ITV News they’re devastated after its closure was announced yesterday (October 11).

The ice rink at Plymouth Pavilions will close permanently on January 1 2023.

Bosses at the venue say the rising cost of living and energy bills had a part to play in the decision.

It leaves the future uncertain for the Plymouth Phoenix Ice Hockey team as well as many young skaters, with the closest rink more than two hours away in Bristol.

14-year-old Josie Brinton had written to the leader of Plymouth City Council asking for help in keeping the rink open before its closure was announced.

She told ITV: “I do get that energy prices are going up and an ice rink is obviously not cheap, but it’s unfair because the richer areas in England all get an ice rink and nice facilities and it’s the only thing we’ve got and they’re just taking it."

Josie’s mum, Debbie Brinton added “Out of everything Josie could do for her it’s literally just ice skating and I honestly don’t know what she’ll do without it. It’s absolutely devastating for all of us."

Amelia Davy a young figure skater at the rink said “I competed at shows before lockdown and now we’ve missed that opportunity as the next closest rink is hours away in Bristol, not everyone can travel up every week to skate.”

Figure Skating group Armada Skaters train at the rink. Morrigan Palmer Brown who skates for the club said: “We were promised a new one, where’s our new rink? We were promised a new rink before Brent built his hotel but it hasn’t materialised, it’s been one excuse after another."

Five Directions Ltd, the company owned by former Plymouth Argyle Chairman James Brent, made the decision to close the rink after running it for the last ten years.

Skaters have created a change.org petition to save the rink

The company had paid a ten-year agreement to keep it going and would have had to pay a penalty if it couldn’t fulfil that obligation. That agreement has just ended.

Regular customers of the rink say they don’t understand the decision, including David Haddock, from Plymouth Phoenix

He said: “It doesn’t seem to add up to me, other rinks are obviously struggling but they’re not closing, maybe it’s just an investment marketing thing.”

Skaters have set up an online petition, hoping to reverse the decision.

They've gained the support of local MP Luke Pollard, although due to the privately owned nature of the business, the decision lies in the hands of Five Directions Ltd, who have said this is not a temporary measure.

He said “I do think we need a proper plan here. The owners have had ten years to replace the ice rink, but they’ve chosen not to do that and now we need a plan so we can have an ice rink in the future. Many young people will be missing out.”