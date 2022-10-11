Plymouth’s ice rink has announced it will close at the start of next year after operating for 30 years.

Plymouth Pavilions, which attracts more than 300,000 visitors a year, will close its ice rink on January 1, 2023, as the venue hopes to concentrate its efforts on live music and events.

It plans to focus on the long-term operation of its core arena business for the benefit of the city and region.

The rising cost of living and energy bills had a part to play in the decision.

Sarah Phillips, CEO of Plymouth Pavilions, said: "As with similar venues, the Pavilions has been significantly impacted by the energy crisis, rising costs and economic headwinds, and that's following on from the considerable challenges faced during and in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

"Plymouth Pavilions is a high energy user and the increase in energy costs has turned the operation of the ice rink from a non-commercial business into one which is wholly unsustainable, and which had the potential to threaten the viability of the entire venue if we did not take action.

"The decision to close the ice rink is a very difficult one but our focus has to be to ensure the future of the Pavilions as the region's largest indoor arena and a hugely important and much-loved community asset for the city.

"We are sorry for all those who use the ice rink and for our colleagues working there whose jobs are at risk as a consequence of this decision, and we are committed to supporting them over the coming weeks."

"The Pavilions arena is such a huge part of the entertainment, culture, community and business life of Plymouth and the wider region.

"We are determined to build on our hard-earned reputation as the leading South West venue within the industry and among our audiences."

The arena employs 29 permanent and 86 casual staff and is in the process of consulting with three permanent staff who will be affected by the closure of the rink.