Venues in Somerset and Cornwall have confirmed that international superstar Lionel Richie will perform in the West Country next summer.

The Eden Project near St Austell and Cooper Associates, the home of Somerset County Cricket Club in Taunton, have announced that Lionel will take to the stage in open-air concerts in 2023.

From Tuskegee, Alabama, Lionel Richie is famous worldwide for mega-hits such as Endless Love, Lady, Truly and All Night Long.

Lionel has been announced as the first confirmed artist for next summer's Eden Sessions at the Eden Project in Cornwall, and will perform on the 7th June 2023.

The Eden Sessions are a series of live concerts held annually outside the Eden Project's biomes. Organisers hope to encourage audiences to think about their connection to the natural world and how they can reduce their impact on the environment.

Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said: “We’re thrilled to announce Lionel Richie as our first confirmed act for the 2023 Sessions. His previous shows at Eden were amazing and live long in the memory."

The artist played two sell out shows at the Eden Project in 2016.

Lionel will then be playing a concert in Taunton on Sunday, just a few days later (Sunday 7 June) at the Cooper Associates County Ground, the home of Somerset County Cricket Club in Taunton.

Somerset County Cricket Club CEO Gordon Hollins said: “We are delighted to bring a performer of Lionel Richie’s profile to Taunton. It provides the Club with an opportunity to showcase what the Cooper Associates County Ground is capable of and what the South-West region has to offer.

"The event will bring people from all over the country to Taunton and will no doubt benefit businesses here with a welcome boost after three challenging years.”

Tickets for Lionel’s Eden Project performance will go on general sale at 12pm on Monday 7 November 2022 and tickets will cost £83, plus a £10.80 booking fee.

Tickets for his concert in Taunton will go on sale at 10am on Friday 4 November 2022.