Woman denies murdering newborn baby found in Weston-super-Mare garden

A woman has denied murdering a newborn baby found dead in Weston-super-Mare.

The baby was found in a garden in the North Somerset town on Saturday 12 December, 2020.

Sarah Jayne Barron, from Weston-super-Mare, was charged with murder in October this year.

During a brief hearing at Bristol Crown Court today (4 November), she pleaded not guilty to murdering the newborn.

The 32-year-old is due to go on trial at the same court on 17 July next year.