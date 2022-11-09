Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were assaulted in a South Gloucestershire park.

The two boys, aged 14 and 16, were attacked by three people on Patchway Common, located behind Oaktree Crescent in Bradley Stoke.

The incident happened at around 11pm on 28 October.

The 16-year-old boy sustained head injuries, while the 14-year-old was left with a broken nose and serious facial injuries.

Both victims are now recovering at home after receiving hospital treatment.

Gloucestershire Police are now looking for three suspects, one of whom they do not have a description for.

The other two are described as white and approximately 16 years old.

One suspect had brown hair and was wearing a light grey Nike tracksuit with a large V across the chest, Nike Airforce trainers and carrying a black bag.

The other suspect was wearing a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses, CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident and urging anyone with information to come forward.