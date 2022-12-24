A sculpture that shows what Earth looks like from the moon will be going on display at Exeter Cathedral.

Bristol artist Luke Jerram made the art installation to demonstrate the fragility of the planet.

It was created from NASA imagery of the earth’s surface and measures seven meters in diameter.

The artwork provides the opportunity to see our planet at scale, floating in three dimensions.

The installation is titled Gaia, which in Greek mythology means the personification of the Earth.

Watch the sculpture as it appeared in Birmingham in February

Play Brightcove video

The artwork also acts as a mirror to major events in society.

Artist Luke Jerram said: "Societies of the Earth are all interconnected and have a responsibility toward one another."

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, Luke hopes to provide the viewer with a new perspective of the Earth.

He said: "This artwork is about allowing the public to come and contemplate what changes we need to make as a society to deal with things like climate change.

"I'm hoping this artwork will allow people to have this difficult conversation that we need to make to change our lifestyles so we can save the planet.

"After the lockdown, there has been a renewed respect for nature."

Gaia is also accompanied by a surround sound composition by BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones.

The sculpture will be available to see in Exeter Cathedral for the entirety of February 2023.