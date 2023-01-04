Banksy or not Banksy? New graffiti attracts crowds in Bath

Play Brightcove video

Watch Adam Grierson's report

A work of art that has appeared on the side of a building in Bath has prompted speculation that it could be by the elusive Banksy.

The small image portraying a child blowing a paper boat was discovered shortly after New Year's Day.

Its arrival has caused many of those passing to stop and take a picture, and wonder about whether it is the Bristol street artist.

One passerby today said: "I don't know. The fact that there's lots of people walking past makes me think that maybe it is, so I took a photo to show to my partner.

"But I don't know - I don't know how you verify them."

Another said: "It looks a bit like a girl, standing over...could be a Banksy. I doubt it though!"

A passerby takes a picture of the artwork on London Road, Bath

Stamena Dimitrova, from the shop Refillable on London Road where the picture was discovered, said that once they had posted an image of the work online, social media went into a bit of a frenzy.

"It was such a surprise," she said. "Yesterday was the first day opening after new year and when we walked around the corner there were already people gathering around and taking pictures, so we couldn't understand what was going on. When we looked down we saw this beautiful little creation.

"Immediately our social media started going completely crazy. People started speculating that it's probably Banksy, and it does look a little bit like the style of Banksy."

However, after reaching out online, staff at the shop think they may have got to the bottom of who's behind the work.

Stamena said: "When we found out, we tagged all the street artists, and invited them to comment.

"We got a comment from someone, we followed the thread and we got to the page of the person who's behind this beautiful little art."

So it appears that it's the work of a fellow street artist who goes by the name of Disney B32.

But Banksy or not, the artwork has certainly generated a lot of interest and raised a few smiles.