A woman was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Wiltshire.

Emergency services were called to the B3089 in Berwick St Leonard just before 6pm yesterday (16 January) to a two-vehicle collision, which saw one car flipped onto its side.

The woman was airlifted to hospital in a 'serious condition' after the crash.

Police were then called to a three-vehicle crash on the B4039 in Yatton Keynell near Chippenham, shortly before 7.30pm.

The road remains closed while emergency services are at the scene.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "Our control room is continuing to receive multiple reports of black ice across the county and driving conditions are difficult."