Woman airlifted to hospital after 'serious' crash amid icy conditions in Wiltshire
A woman was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Wiltshire.
Emergency services were called to the B3089 in Berwick St Leonard just before 6pm yesterday (16 January) to a two-vehicle collision, which saw one car flipped onto its side.
The woman was airlifted to hospital in a 'serious condition' after the crash.
Police were then called to a three-vehicle crash on the B4039 in Yatton Keynell near Chippenham, shortly before 7.30pm.
The road remains closed while emergency services are at the scene.
A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "Our control room is continuing to receive multiple reports of black ice across the county and driving conditions are difficult."