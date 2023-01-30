Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded £26.3 million to progress an urgent and emergency care expansion in Swindon

The money is in addition to £5.5 million that the organisation has available. Meaning the Hospitals trust now has £32 million for investment.

A spokesperson from Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "The urgent and emergency care expansion will be the biggest ever investment to the hospital site and follows the opening of the new Urgent Treatment Centre and Radiotherapy Centre last year, which already represent a huge investment in Swindon’s healthcare infrastructure.

"It will support new ways of working, which will help right-size the organisation for the growing population of Swindon and Wiltshire; enabling better flow and increased bed capacity so that staff are better equipped to manage the increased demand."

What is the plan for the money?

In July 2022, the new Urgent Treatment Centre was opened on the Great Western Hospital site, which marked the first phase of the urgent and emergency care expansion.

The hospital is going to have an 'integrated front door' meaning The Trust now plans to focus on expanding the emergency department as well as relocating some services including assessment units. This will help increase the number of people able to receive emergency care.

There will also be a children's Emergency Unit which will combine the current children's ED and Paediatric assessment unit.

The new building is expected to be completed in spring 2024 with refurbishment to follow in summer 2024.

Minister for Health, Lord Markham, said: “This is a significant milestone for the people in Swindon – the expansion of urgent and emergency care facilities at the Great Western Hospital means more people can be treated closer to home, improving patient experience and ensuring staff are better equipped to manage increasing demand."