The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have made their first joint official visit to the county since taking on their new roles.

They royal couple had a number of engagements in the harbour town of Falmouth today (9 February) which included visiting a community centre and the Maritime Museum.

In November, William made his first official visit to the duchy since taking on the title Duke of Cornwall.

William became the heir apparent – and known as the Prince of Wales – after the death of his grandmother and the accession of his father Charles to the throne.

The pair's first top today was the National Maritime Museum Cornwall, where they met local people working on the refurbishment of the Kiwi, a fourteen-foot sailing dinghy.

The dinghy was presented to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh as a wedding present from the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The couple tried their hand at riveting on a Helford Delta Class boat dating back to the 1940s, made of mahogany and oak.

William said: “It’s probably safer if you show us, we don’t want to be the ones who put a hole in it.”

As they lined up to have a go, he told his wife: “Make sure you do the right one, it’s a bit like that Only Fools And Horses sketch with the chandeliers.”

He said: “Are you ready Catherine?” before hitting the rivet with a hammer, while Kate held a heavy cast steel dolly underneath. She replied: “Oh my goodness.”

The couple swapped, with William telling onlookers: “If she sinks we were never here, you never saw us.”

Their Royal Highnesses also heard from a group of young people who are taking part in the ‘Young and Talented Cornwall’ scheme which provides financial support to young people from across Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess enjoyed a game of table tennis

They also watched pupils from a local school taking part in a model boat race before departing the museum.

They spent time in a session for local mothers and their young children, hearing from them about how the centre has supported them and their children.

They then spoke to representatives from St Petrocs, a local, independent charity working with individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Cornwall.

The organisation provides services including outreach, housing advice, emergency accommodation, counselling and training.

Their final stop was a visit to the NHS Wellbeing Hub in the town, which is providing mental health and wellbeing support to people.