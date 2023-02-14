A "heroic" unarmed police officer who tried to confront the Plymouth gunman as he took his own life will be given a commendation for his actions.

PC Zachary Printer was among the first of the emergency services on the scene and attempted to negotiate with Jake Davison after he had shot and killed five people in Keyham in August 2021.

Speaking at the inquest today (14 February), senior coroner Ian Arrow praised PC Printer's bravery in trying to protect his colleagues and the public.

Mr Arrow said arrangements will be made to award PC Printer a 'coroner's commendation' following the hearing.

Giving evidence in court last week, PC Printer said he spotted Davison holding the gun as he was giving first aid to the final victim, Kate Shepherd.

"There were sudden shouts, screams - 'he’s back, he’s back, he’s got a gun, he’s got a gun'", PC Printer said.

"I turned to my left, saw a figure and I shouted 'stand still'."

"I needed to protect the public. I need to protect my colleagues. But I also need to protect Jake, who had obviously gone through massive trauma because of what had happened that day.

"If I had got closer, I might have been able to negotiate, talk him down. I got to within 20 metres or so... and he pulled the trigger.

"I sprinted to Jake, but he had suffered catastrophic, non-survivable injuries, and the shotgun was laid at his feet.

"I had no choice. I had to confront him to protect the public. I had to become the focus of attention in his eyes, so he couldn't look at anyone else."

The coroner thanked emergency workers who responded to the incident, saying their bravery "must not go unnoticed".

"It is difficult to overestimate the effects these deaths had on Keyham, Plymouth and the wider communities," Mr Arrow said.

Jake Davison shot five people and then himself in August 2021 in Keyham Credit: PA

"It’s clear that on 12 August there was a terrifying event taking place. There was on that day a noble and resolute response from individuals, whose bravery must not go unnoticed.

"I should like to publicly acknowledge the dedication to duty by police officers and paramedics at the scene, and particularly PC Printer who ran forwards towards Jake Davison, a man carrying a gun, which no doubt in PC Printer’s eyes was more likely than not to have caused the horrific injuries he had just seen.

"Human decency precludes me from saying what the paramedics had to deal with, however I thank them for their selfless work.

"I thank all those responders and investigators who have sought to return the community to normality. It will take care, comfort, sympathy and understanding.

"I do hope it also comes with learning and system change."

The inquest continues.