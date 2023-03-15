Police are continuing to question a man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after a woman was stabbed in Cheltenham.

While a spokesperson for GCHQ told ITV News its policy is never to confirm or deny the identity of its current or former staff, it has been reported the victim was an American spy who had been seconded to GCHQ.

Gloucestershire Police were called to Tommy Taylors Lane on Thursday (9 March) to reports a woman had been injured outside a leisure centre.

The incident was less than three miles from GCHQ's headquarters in Cheltenham.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism contrary to Section 41 of the Terrorism Act (2000), as well as on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act (2006).

Counter Terrorism police are now leading on the investigation Credit: BPM Media

Counter Terrorism Policing South East is now leading the investigation, working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing South West and officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary.The woman was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery and remains in a stable condition.