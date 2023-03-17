Police are searching for a man who got out of his vehicle before taking a woman's keys out of her car's ignition and driving off with them.

The woman was left stranded at a busy junction near Corsham in Wiltshire following the incident.

At around 4pm on 3 March, a woman was driving a blue Volvo 50 from Box towards Fiveways on the A365.

When the woman neared the traffic lights at the junction, a man in a white 4x4 type vehicle pulled in front of her car.

Police said he was described as driving in an "erratic manner" behind the woman.

He then get out of his vehicle and approached the woman in the Volvo. He removed her keys from the ignition, leaving her car stranded at the busy junction.

Following this, the man got into his own car and drove off with the woman's keys, taking the turning to Bradford-on-Avon.

Wiltshire Police has been gathering CCTV footage from the area and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

The force would also like anyone with dashcam footage to send it in as officers are keen to identify the driver involved.

If you can help, call the police on 101 and quote the reference number 54230023554.