Watch Luke Gittins opening for Ed Sheeran in Berlin, performing "Room to No One"

A musician from Chippenham who was invited to perform with Ed Sheeran on stage has gone one better and supported the star at a concert in Berlin.

Luke Gittins says Ed is his inspiration and the reason why he took up the guitar.

He appeared on ITV West Country in March to tell the story of how he was plucked from the audience at the O2 to perform with him on stage.

Ed had recognised Luke from the many covers he has recorded of his hits. They then sang one of his first songs, "The A Team", together.

Following that appearance, Ed got in touch with Luke and offered him the opportunity of a lifetime.

Luke told ITV West Country, "Following on from your story two weeks ago, I was contacted by Ed Sheeran and asked to open for him in Berlin.

"I was flown out and performed on Monday night. The show was incredible!"

Luke performed six of his tracks to the 1700-strong crowd in Berlin and they had an amazing reception. The song that got the greatest reaction was "Room to No One".

It got the fans shining their mobile phone lights and swaying along.

Luke Gittins performing for ITV West Country viewers. Credit: ITV West Country

The experience has motivated Luke to go even further with his music. He posted on his Instagram page:

"From a Room To No One —> to a Room To 1700 people in Berlin. Thank you @teddysphotos for asking me to support you."To everyone in the audience, I am so lucky to have been a part of such a magical show and share the night with you. Thank you to the whole team - it was a pleasure to meet you."I am back home now and I promise you that I will work endlessly on new music."Berlin was a dream and I won’t let you down."

Luke said Ed Sheeran particularly approved of "Room to No One" and it has been released as a single.

No doubt there will be plenty more to come!