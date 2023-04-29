More than 2,000 teenagers have set off at the start of the 61st Ten Tors challenge.

The expedition began at 7am on 29 April with thick fog covering Dartmoor, but it wasn't long before teams were receiving warnings about rising temperatures.

The Jubilee challenge, for people with mixed abilities started half an hour later, covering four courses that range up to 15 miles.

The canon fired at 7am this morning.

The two day challenge, which is organised by the British Army, will see the groups put their survival skills to the test as they navigate routes of up to 55 miles.

The 400 teams are made up of groups of 6 young people aged between 14 and 19.

The weather conditions are said to be ideal for everyone taking part, some of whom took part in training exercises in the snow on Dartmoor earlier in the year.