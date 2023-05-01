A body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing in Gloucestershire last night (Sunday 30 April).

The young man was last seen playing in the river at Lechlade on the Thames in the Cotswolds.

Gloucestershire Police were called at around 10pm yesterday (Sunday 30 April) with a report a 17-year-old boy was in the water.

A group of five had been at the location together last night, and some had entered the water to try and find him. The others are accounted for.

Local officers were supported by the National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Severn Area Rescue Association and Wiltshire Search & Rescue while searches for the boy took place.

The search continued today (Monday 1 May), and a body was recovered from the river by specialist police divers from Avon and Somerset Police.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the boy's next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by trained officers.

Gloucestershire Police said their thoughts are with the boy's family and friends at this distressing time.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

