Homes and houseboats have been evacuated following a serious fire in the centre of Bristol overnight.

The blaze burned through the night at Underfall Yard, a working boatyard in the Hotwells area of the city.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene, with people living in the area urged to close their doors and windows. The fire is now out but some roads remain closed.

In a statement issued at 12.42am, Avon Fire and Service Service said it was dealing with a "large fire" as it urged people to avoid the area.

People reported hearing explosions which sounded like fireworks as the blaze took hold.

Investigations are underway into what caused the fire and the severity of the damage.

In a statement released shortly after 5am, Bristol City Council said: "A fire started at Underfall Yard in the early hours of Saturday 6 May.

"Avon and Somerset Police have evacuated around 20 nearby residents and their pets (in houses and boats) to a place of safety.

Around 20 people and their pets were evacuated. Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

"We will do all we can to support the ongoing incident. We remain at the scene and are working with our partners in the emergency services to assess the full extent of the situation and investigate the cause of the fire.

"In the meantime, please avoid the area. The open water swimming pilot in Baltic Wharf that is due to take place at 8am today is cancelled. This is because the fire has led to debris in the harbour water and excess water being used to tackle the fire is entering the harbour.

Emergency services remain at the scene. Credit: ITV News

"Once the fire has been extinguished, further water quality assessments will be carried out by the Harbour and the Environment Agency."

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees added: "My thanks to Avon Fire and Rescue Service and Avon and Somerset Police and all who evacuated people/responded to the serious fire at Underfall Yard overnight. We continue to make every effort to support those affected.

"We will assess the damage, and work to restore this important part of our working docks."