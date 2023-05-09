Man admits pulling woman over while pretending to be a police officer

A man has admitted pulling a woman over while pretending to be a police officer in his Ford Fiesta.

Chris Green, 31, was arrested after he stopped a woman who was driving her vehicle in Longsplat, in Corsham on Saturday 6 May.

Green claimed to be a police officer and challenged the woman about her driving. She later reported the incident to police.

When officers made the arrest, an LED lightbar was seized from the vehicle.

Green has now admitted impersonating a police officer during a hearing at Swindon Magistrates Court on Tuesday 9 May.

Detective Inspector Matt Smith of Wiltshire Police, said: "This was understandably a very unsettling incident for the woman involved, and will no doubt cause concern within the local community.

"I am pleased that the victim called police immediately which enabled us to locate the vehicle quickly and arrest Green, and seize items from his vehicle as part of our investigation.

“We’d urge anyone who may feel unsure whether a person they are dealing with is a genuine police officer to call us on 101 to check their identity immediately. If a crime is in progress, call 999.

“We’d also urge anyone with further information about this incident, or who thinks they have been victim to a similar incident, to call the police on 101.”

Wiltshire Police offers a verification process to the public, confirming whether an officer is on duty. Any concerned member of the public can call 101 and ask for an officer verification check.

Officers can also put their personal issue radio on loudspeaker and ask a member of the police control room to confirm who they are and that they are on duty.