Watch Ross Arnott's report here.

Dozens of people arrived at Mendip Spring Golf Club on Friday (12 May) ready to take part in former Bristol Rovers and Yeovil Town footballer Marcus Stewart's charity golf day.

The 50-year-old organised the event to raise money for the Darby Rimmer Foundation, an organisation that looks to fund further research into motor neurone disease after his own diagnosis late last year.

Since then he has planned multiple events and has raised more than £160,000.

The golf day included names like Arsenal invincible Martin Keown, England cricketer Marcus Trescothick, and West Country football legend Scotty Murray.

Marlon Pack, Matty Taylor and Somerset cricketer Ben Green also attended.

The event will be followed by a large charity football match at Bristol Rovers' Memorial Stadium on Saturday (13 May).

The match, which will feature more household names like Manchester United legend Paul Scholes and England lioness Jill Scott, will also contribute towards the Darby Rimmer Foundation.