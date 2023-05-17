Dartmoor Zoo has announced the death of a much loved African lion, Jasiri.

In a statement Dartmoor Zoological Society confirmed the news, which comes following complications with his health and advancing age.

Jasiri, who has been described as a "true king" of Dartmoor Zoo, passed away aged 16.

The statement paid tribute to a "large and in charge" lion who always made his presence known.

It mentioned his "unmistakeable roar" that could be heard morning and evening up to five miles away.

The statement said: "Jasiri made you work for his trust; however, once earned, he would look to you for comfort and attention as if you were part of his inner circle.

"He was often caught rolling around on his back, playing with his feet like a cub or sauntering over and rubbing on the fence with a snarl or roar to remind you of who is boss. Of course, it was always him."

Staff say "a massive piece of the zoo" will now be missing.