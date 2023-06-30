A new road marking is raising eyebrows in the Cornish town of Lostwithiel.

The painted blunder, marking out a "no entry" road on a one-way system, might look normal at first glance - but something's not quite right.An eagle-eyed resident noticed the mistake on Wednesday (28 June).

It's at a junction near Lostwithiel bridge, which indicates a one-way system. But, although the thought was there, one of the letters has been painted on backwards.Sam Sheldrick, who shared the picture, joked: "The line painting guy got carried away at the gin festival Saturday."

He was met with some tickled responses including people saying it "looks cool" and "love it". Another said: "On the plus side the kerning of the R and Y is perfect!"Cormac, responsible for the work, and a Cornwall Council owned company, said: "We are aware of a line painting error on a no entry road marking in Lostwithiel. The team are investigating and will be returning to correct this as soon as possible."