A murder investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in Swindon.

Police were called to Broad Street at around 9pm yesterday evening, 11 July.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital by emergency services but died shortly afterwards.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and he is currently in police custody.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “I understand this will cause great concern in the community, but please be reassured that we will be conducting a thorough investigation to find out what has happened.

“We have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder and he is in custody for questioning.

“We have established scenes in Broad Street, Swindon, and Galsworthy Close, Liden, and residents will see lots of police activity while we carry out enquiries.

“I’d like to appeal to anybody who witnessed what happened last night to please get in touch with us.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is, then please contact police as soon as possible.

“You can contact us on 101 quoting log 362 of yesterday’s date.

“Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”