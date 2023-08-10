A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after a stabbing in the Forest of Dean.

Gloucestershire Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 4.20pm on Wednesday 9 August to an address at Hillcrest Road in Berry Hill, Coleford.

The injured man was taken to Southmead Hospital. Scene guards were put in place and the road was closed around Lower Lane and Hillcrest Road while police investigated.

A man aged in his 30s from the Forest of Dean has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing to find other people who may have been involved.

Anyone who saw what happened or with information who has not yet spoken to Gloucestershire Police is being asked to get in touch by completing this form and quoting incident 336 of 9 August.

Alternatively you can report information anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.