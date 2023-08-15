The harbour authorities in Plymouth say they will clamp down on alcohol and substance misuse at this year's British Fireworks Championship.

During the displays last year, there were several "near miss incidents" aboard boats on the Cattewater and Plymouth Sound, including people in the water.

"These could have easily resulted in more serious consequences if the marshalling boats were not on station to assist casualties," the harbour authorities said in a press release.

It continued: "Alcohol can stop you thinking clearly, affect your co-ordination and suppress your natural response to fear and threats...

"[By law] the master of a vessel or any other person must not navigate within the dockyard port when under the influence of intoxicating drink, drugs and other substances."

Any mariners under the influence may receive a criminal record, as well as potentially facing a fine up to £1,000 plus legal costs.

During the fireworks, the harbour authorities and MOD police will be actively enforcing the legislation.

They set out the Royal Yachting Association's position on alcohol and boating: