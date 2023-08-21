Cyclists visiting the Forest of Dean for their holiday are being urged to be extra vigilant following a spate of bike thefts in the area.

Gloucestershire Police said they have received five reports of high-end bikes being stolen in the last two weeks.

Police believe thieves have been targeting holiday sites in Lydney and Coleford overnight, and are cutting through locks or breaking into vans to take the bikes.

The most recent theft happened on Sunday 20 August, when a bike worth £8,000 was stolen from the back of a van. A holidaymaker in Coleford woke up to the sound of his van being broken into, only to find that his Santa Cruz Megatower mountain bike had gone.

Officers are now advising holidaymakers to take extra care and to report any suspicious activity immediately to the police.

Inspector Nick Cook said: "We are proud that the Forest attracts so many visitors and holidaymakers, with many wanting to make use of the numerous bike trails.

"However, people still need to be vigilant, even if they are on a holiday park, as thieves will be opportunistic and can strike anywhere.

“We're advising people to keep their bike safe and to make sure they use D-locks and to give their property the best protection."