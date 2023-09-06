Play Brightcove video

ITV News West Country's Richard Lawrence reports on the unusual hole in Exeter Cathedral and the felines that used it

A hole in a door at Exeter Cathedral is thought to be the world's oldest cat flap.

The door dates back more than 400 years, with a record showing payments to carpenters around 1598.

The hole was cut into the door below the astronomical clock so the cat to carry out an important duty.

The astronomical clock not only attracted crowds but lots of vermin, as parts of the clock would have been lubricated with animal fats.

Diane Walker, cathedral historian and author, said: "We have a record in the cathedral archives that shows when the bishop arrived in 1598, he paid eight pence to the carpenters to cut a hole into the space for his cat.

"The cats were then paid a penny a week to keep the vermin down because there would have been rats and mice all over the place."

The cat hole has sparked interest from around the globe - with Radio New Zealand featuring it this week.

Ms Walker has also been helping an author from Japan who has a particular interest in cats and Britain.

She is thrilled that Exeter Cathedral has ended up on the front cover of the latest book.

