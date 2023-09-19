A series of arson attacks in a Gloucestershire town have led to extra measures being put in place by police.

Investigations are being conducted into the spate of incidents which have taken place in Coleford between June and September.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said officers from the Forest of Dean's Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) is urging anyone with information to get in touch with the force.

Following the attacks, police said regular patrols are taking place and the Community Engagement Vehicle has been visiting the town to "give advice and provide reassurance to residents".

Police added officers are also holding regular meetings with partner agencies in an effort to reduce anti-social behaviour in Coleford and the surrounding area.

Sergeant Cath Pickering, from the Forest South NPT, said: “We are aware of concerns from the community about the issue of anti-social behaviour in Coleford.

"This sort of behaviour is not acceptable and we will take action to identify the perpetrators of these incidents.

"We have put in measures to help residents feel safer in their own homes. We take every report seriously and follow every line of enquiry available to us."

Anyone with information can contact Gloucestershire Police here.