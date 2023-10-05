Two more people have been charged with offences relating to the Bristol riots in March 2021.

Lucas Poore, 24, of no fixed address, and Jacob Dolphin, 22, of Weston-super-Mare, have both been charged with one count of violent disorder.

Dolphin appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 3 October. He will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 1 November.

Poore is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 16 November.

In total, 50 people have been charged as part of Avon and Somerset Police's investigation into the incident.

The force has also arrested an additional two people on suspicion of riot. A 26-year-old man from Bristol and a 29-year-old man from Southampton have been released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police added: "We still have 20 people on our online gallery who we want to speak to in relation to the disorder which took place on 21 March 2021 and would ask anyone who recognises any of those pictured to contact us.

"If you recognise any of those pictured please call 101 and quote Operation Harley."