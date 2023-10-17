A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of stabbing a man to death outside a McDonald's restaurant in Bath.

Ben Moncrieff, 18, was stabbed while on a rare night out to celebrate a friend's birthday in Bath.

He suffered a single stab wound to his chest following an altercation in Southgate Street in the early hours of 6 May.

Following a trial at Bristol Crown Court, a 16-year-old boy has now been found guilty of his murder.

He was 15 at the time of the killing and so cannot be named for legal reasons.

An estimated 16 members of the victim's family and friends were in court to hear the verdict.

They held hands and gasped with relief as the teenager was found guilty.

The murder was captured on CCTV with the footage showing Mr Moncrieff's attacker arriving on Southgate Street before a disagreement with someone in the group.

Moments later, the teenager is shown lifting his top to reveal a knife.

Ben can then be seen stepping in to diffuse the situation before he is stabbed in the chest.

His girlfriend, Teyana King, was there on the night of the attack.

She told the court: "As I started getting closer, I saw his shoes. We have the same matching ones.

"I just remember I dropped to the floor, just to be right next to him."

It was then down to Teyana to break the news to her boyfriend's family.

"Probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to do is to call my boyfriend's mum, to tell her what's happened," she said.

"And then just kept telling him mummy's coming, she's on her way."

Ben Moncrieff with his girlfriend Teyana King. Credit: Family handout

Ben's mother, Sharon Hendry, told ITV News West Country: "Ben's girlfriend rang saying, Ben's been stabbed, you need to get here.

"I didn't know what I was going to see. But what I saw, I just couldn't believe."

When she arrived, her son was not breathing.

"I tried to wake him up," she said. "I kept saying, come on Ben, come on Ben. It was just an utter scene of devastation."

Ben Moncrieff had hopes to start his own business. Credit: Family handout

Ben's family say he loved spending time with his dog Barney, family and friends and spoke of his dreams of passing his driving test and starting his own business.

Sharon says her life will now never be the same, adding: "I don't know how a mother can describe it.

"All I do, I just visit him every day and tell him I love him. Because I didn't get the chance that night."

Teyana King added: "It's really hard to remember the good times when all you think about is what Ben looked like and how vulnerable he was.

"It was horrible. Just so horrible."

Ben's mum Sharon Hendry speaks outside court following the verdict

Play Brightcove video

Speaking outside of court, Ben's mum said the verdict will never bring her son back but she is pleased to have justice for him.

She told ITV News West Country: "It's been the hardest thing to lose Ben. "Ben was the most loveliest boy. He was so beautiful - he was beautiful inside and out."It has been a difficult day but we are pleased for Ben and we got justice for Ben. It will never bring Ben back but we have done all that we could and I'm so pleased they saw the person that did this for what he was. He's shown no remorse at all."

DI Mark Newbury from the major crime investigation team said: "He was glorifying knives, the possession of knives. He made social media videos of him posing with a knife.

"And he made a conscious decision that night to take a knife with him. He was under no threat, and just went straight for that knife.

"This conviction is a small step on the way to recovery, but it'll never take away the pain Ben suffered last night. And the family continue to suffer for the rest of their lives."

Ben's killer is due to be sentenced on Wednesday 6 December.

