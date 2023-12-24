Tributes have been paid to a young man who died in a lorry crash earlier this month.

The family of a 20-year-old man who died in a collision on the A4174 near Mangotsfield in South Gloucestershire have released a message as they prepare to spend Christmas without him.

Tyler Carley, of Thornbury in Gloucestershire, was a passenger in a scaffolding lorry when it overturned just before 5.30pm on 5 December. He died at the scene.

Tyler's family said: "Sadly, our whole world got turned upside down on 5 December when we lost our beautiful boy Tyler.

Tyler was only 20 when he died. Credit: Family handout

"He was only just 20 and had so many plans in life still and loads of festivals booked.

"Tyler loved going out with his friends and enjoyed playing and watching football. He loved his holidays with friends and family and had a big one planned for his 21st and mum Gemma's 40th birthday.

"He went to work that morning fully intending to come home and had texted his mum just 45 minutes before the accident.

"Tyler will always be hugely missed by his mum Gemma, dad Mark, brother Kylan, sisters Skye and Ronnie-Irene, step-dad Matt, step-mum Tracey and all of his family and friends.

Tyler with his dad. Credit: Family handout

"His death has left a massive hole in everyone's heart."

A man arrested in connection with the collision has been released under investigation while enquiries into the circumstances continue.

If you have any information which could help, and have yet to speak with officers, please call 101 and give the reference 5223297300.