Some train services between Swindon and Bristol Parkway have been cancelled due to flooding on the tracks.

The line near Chipping Sodbury is submerged following heavy rain overnight.

Great Western Railway said t rains running through these stations may be cancelled, revised, or delayed by up to 40 minutes.

It added that Great Western trains running from South Wales and London Paddington are being diverted, with passengers warned approximately 40 minutes could be added to their journey.

The company said disruption is expected until the end of the day.

It apologised for the delays and said no station will go without a service.

Passengers are advised to check their journeys before heading out.

