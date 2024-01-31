Kingswood by-election: All you need to know

Words by ITV West Country Political Correspondent Lucy McDaid

The Kingswood by-election will take place on Thursday 15 February.

It was triggered by the resignation of Conservative MP Chris Skidmore, who quit in protest against government proposals to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.

The Kingswood constituency will cease to exist at the next general election, with the current seat being split into four. The majority will be split between the newly named Somerset North East and Hanham, and Bristol North East.

Small proportions will fall into Filton and Bradley Stoke, and Thornbury and Yate.

The full list of candidates for the by-election to replace him is now out, and voters will soon be able to select their new MP in the South Gloucestershire constituency.

Who are the candidates?

Sam Bromiley - Conservative Party

Sam Bromiley is the Conservative candidate in Kingswood. Credit: Conservative Party HQ

Sam Bromiley, who lives in Kingswood, is the Conservative Party's candidate for the upcoming by-election.

He is currently the leader of the Conservatives group on South Gloucestershire Council and has a background in social work.

"I am honoured to have been selected to represent the area I grew up in and where I havelived all my life” Sam said after his selection.

His campaign is heavily focused on protecting Kingswood's green spaces.

Damien Egan - Labour Party

Damien Egan is the Labour Party's candidate in Kingswood Credit: PA

Damien Egan, the former Mayor of Lewisham in South East London, is the Labour Party's candidate.

He has been criticised for his links to London, but he grew up in and around the South Gloucestershire constituency and credits his childhood experience of living in temporary accommodation as the reason he pursued a career in politics.

Responding to his selection, he said: "I’m looking forward to being able to go around the areas I grew up in, and give residents a hardworking representative who’s on their side."

"In just a few weeks, we’ll have the opportunity to send Rishi Sunak a message that it’s time for that change," he added.

Rupert Lowe - Reform UK

Rupert Lowe (left) is the selected candidate for Reform UK. Credit: PA

Former Brexit MEP and chairman of Southampton Football Club, Rupert Lowe, is the Reform candidate.

It comes after the Party's chair said he would boycott the "pointless" by-election due to the £250,000 cost to the taxpayer.

In the wake of Mr Skidmore's resignation, Richard Tice called on the former Conservative MP to pay for the by-election, before later announcing they would stand a candidate despite being against the process "in principle".

Mr Lowe, a farmer who lives in Gloucestershire, said the Party had a change of mind following "overwhelming" support in Kingswood.

Lorraine Francis - Green Party

Lorraine Francis is the Green Party's candidate. Credit: Green Party

Lorraine Francis is the Green Party's candidate.

She is currently a social worker and councillor in Eastville.

Andrew Brown - Liberal Democrats

Andrew Brown is the selected candidate for the Liberal Democrats. Credit: Liberal Democrats

Andrew Brown is the candidate for the Liberal Democrats and is currently a councillor for Hengrove and Whitchurch Park.

He will focus his campaign on the NHS, cost of living crisis, and sewage crisis.

Nicholas Wood - UKIP

Nicholas Wood is the candidate for UKIP.

