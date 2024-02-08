Two teenagers have admitted carrying out knifepoint robberies in Bristol - leaving one of their victims with cracked ribs.

Police say two robberies and one attempted robbery were carried out between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday 30 January in the Speedwell and Whitehall areas of the city.

The teenagers, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested near the scene around 10 minutes later.

They were charged the following day with two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

The 17-year-old was also charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Both appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday 1 February where they entered guilty pleas for all the offences.

Police Constable Chris Cook said: "We take all incidents of robbery incredibly seriously.

" These were terrifying incidents for the victims.

"We know our communities want us to tackle knife crime and we continue to take robust action when knives are carried."

The two boys have been bailed for sentencing next month.