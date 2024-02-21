Play Brightcove video

Watch Paul Dudbridge talk to ITV News about his new film

A new film made in Bristol and based on Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' will hit our screens next month.

The film’s director, Paul Dudbridge from Portishead, features an array of West Country landmarks including the SS Great Britain and Gloucester Prison.

The majority of the crew are from Bristol and the South West and Paul told ITV News the production benefited from the local expertise.

“There’s so much talent in front of the camera and behind in Bristol and the South West and we’ve got all the production companies and the locations", he said.

“Obviously a lot of the big period dramas shoot in Bristol and Bath because of all the streets that we’ve got here and all the studios but we’ve got so much talented crew."

The film features a mansion house in North Devon and the finale scene was filmed at Kings Weston House in Bristol.

It comes out on 4 March and was produced by Hanover Pictures and has worked with production company, M and M Film Productions, based in Bridgwater.

“Our film: Frankenstein: Legacy, is set 100 years after the end of Mary Shelley’s novel,” he added.

“Frankenstein wrote all of his experiments in a diary and it’s changed hands over the years and now it’s in the hands of a character called Millicent Browning who’s quite a rich person in the Victorian era who’s trying to find a cure for her husband’s degenerative illness.

“The script was written by Jim Griffin who I grew up with, he’s a childhood friend of mine and now he’s a screenwriter and the editor Simon Pearce is also a local film editor.

“Alan Tabrett, who’s our special effects supervisor, did over 200 visual effects shots for the movie. I think Star Wars had 400, we’ve got 200 so we’re catching up.”

The CGI artist Alan Tabrett is from Clevedon and helped to create the the visual effects seen here.

Paul said the budget for the film was just under £1 million and he said he’s proud of this project.

He said: “I have that passion and just want to tell stories and if I’m not making something I’m trying to write something or try to put something together and just networking with people so when the time is right you can actually get together and make something.

“I just like making and telling stories.”