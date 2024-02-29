A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman in her 20s was stabbed in Bath.

Matthew Jones, 28, of Ivy Avenue, Southdown, is due before Bath Magistrates' Court on Thursday 28 February.

The woman remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after the incident, which police say happened on Monday 26 February at about 4.20pm in Dransfield Way.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are currently treating the incident as isolated - and advised that there is "no evidence of any wider risk to the public".

"Neighbourhood officers will continue to carry out uniformed reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days, and if you have any concerns do please speak with officers", the spokesperson added.