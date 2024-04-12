More than £5,000 has been raised for repairs to an historic manor house which was severely damaged in a suspected arson attack.

The 18th-century Poltimore House next Exeter was overcome with flames in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police said two boys, aged 14 and 16, have since been arrested on suspicion of arson. They have been released on bail until 4 July while the investigation continues.

The money, raised by Poltimore House Trust, will be used to help clear up the damage and make the site accessible to visitors again.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Credit: BPM Media

“We are absolutely devastated that Poltimore House suffered a major fire in theearly hours of April 9 with extensive damage to the house in a suspected arson attack", the fundraiser reads.

“Over the past couple of years, the house and grounds have become a major hub for ourlocal community with a farm shop, thriving cafe, open house sessions and events – allsupported by dedicated volunteers”.

Dr Peter Totterdill, chair of Politmore House Trust, told ITV News the day after the fire he was 'shocked at the scale of the devastation'.

“We're still very much in a state of shock", he said.

"My heart really goes out to the volunteers who have been working here for years. They've fallen in love with the place. I fell in love with it at first sight almost.

"It's a great loss. We've now lost so much heritage. It's always been such a special place for everybody who knows it."