There is a warning people heading to Okehampton Army Camp for the Ten Tors Challenge could face disruption after a police incident in the area.

Devon and Cornwall Police has closed the main access road to the camp after a man was found seriously injured.

Thousands of young people are due to arrive at the camp today ahead of the Ten Tors Challenge which kicks off on Saturday 11 May.

The event will see them trek up to 55 miles across Dartmoor, getting underway at 7am on Saturday and ending on Sunday 12 May.

Diversions for those arriving at Okehampton Army Camp are in place as a police cordon is in place.

Devon and Cornwall Police issued a statement, which reads: "Police are investigating the circumstances that could have led to a man becoming injured on a road near Okehampton Army Camp.

"Officers were called by the ambulance service after a man was found with serious injuries at around 1.30am on Friday 10 May.

"He was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"A police cordon has been put in place at the scene in Okehampton and enquiries are ongoing."