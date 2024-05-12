Several people had to be rescued after getting trapped in a mine for 10 hours near Bradford-on-Avon.

Police and firefighters were called at around 10.30pm on Friday 10 May and found a number of people had got lost in a local mine.

They had to be cut free after it became apparent they had got lost and were found on the other side of a gated entry point.

Bradford on Avon Fire Station has issued a warning following the incident to not enter any mines or caves as there is a risk of getting lost in an unsafe environment.

A spokesperson for the service said: "We were mobilised alongside an officer, MOD Police and a cave rescue team to a rescue of persons trapped inside a local mine.

"After some difficulties locating the trapped/lost persons, we eventually found them on the other side of a gated up entry/exit point.

"They explained that they had walked for miles to get to where they currently were and had been lost for approximately 10 hours. After exhausting all other options, the decision was made to cut the persons out.

"Crews used small tools, electric tools (including a saw) to remove the grate and eventually free them and returned home to the station at around 3am.

"We’d like to express to members of the public not to enter any mines or caves. Not only is it very easy to get lost, it also hosts numerous other risks including, unsafe structures, risk of roof collapse and potentially unsafe Radon levels."