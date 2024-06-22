A pensioner has died in a collision with a tractor in a Dorset market town.

Dorset Police received a report at 10.51am on Saturday 22 June relating to a collision at Grants Hill at Bradford Abbas involving a white Suzuki Celerio and a blue New Holland tractor.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Suzuki, a local man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Road closures were put in place to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident and for an examination of the collision scene to be carried out. These closures have now been lifted.

Sergeant Richard Stroud, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who very sadly died in this collision.

“We are conducting a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened. I would urge any witnesses, or anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage, to please make contact with us.

“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online, via email, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 22:185.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.