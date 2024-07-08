An 80-year-old woman has been arrested after a car hit two pedestrians in Devon.

Emergency services were called at around 10.30am to the A385 at Shinners Bridge to reports of a collision involving a SEAT Mii car and two pedestrians.

The pedestrians, a man and a woman, were taken to Torbay District Hospital where they are both receiving treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, an 80-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without due care.

She has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for witnesses following the crash on Sunday 7 July.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out.

Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 347 07/07/2024.